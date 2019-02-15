Image caption Lee Bartram was found with more than 450 indecent images of children on his devices

A police boss has called for a review into the sentence of one of his disgraced former officers.

Lee Bartram, 44, was handed a suspended sentence on Thursday after he admitted making and distributing more than 450 indecent images of children.

The former West Midlands Police inspector was sacked from the force in September for gross misconduct.

The force's Chief Constable Dave Thompson said the 16-month suspended sentence was "too lenient".

"The public expect the protection of the police and do not expect officers to break the law," he said.

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Chief Constable Dave Thompson said Bartram's crimes were "very serious"

The force is discussing appealing Bartram's sentence with the Crown Prosecution Service and has also started the process to strip him of his police pension, Mr Thompson said.

Bartram, of Bustleholme Lane, West Bromwich, was based in Birmingham while he worked for the force and was arrested in August after he uploaded illegal pictures to the Tumblr photo-sharing website.

Footage found on his devices showed a boy, thought to be aged eight or nine walking through Birmingham city centre, who was filmed while he was on duty.

At Wolverhampton Crown Court, Bartram admitted misconduct in public office, eight charges of making indecent images and two of distributing them.

As well as the suspended sentence, Bartram was also given a 10-year sexual harm prevention order.

