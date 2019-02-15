Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Officers arrested the 16-year-old on Wednesday night

A teenage boy has been charged with attempted murder after a 16-year-old pupil was stabbed in the chest.

Police said the victim remained in a critical condition following the attack in Belgrave Road, outside Joseph Chamberlain Sixth Form College.

The Birmingham college has been shut since the stabbing at about 16:00 GMT on Wednesday.

The arrested boy, aged 16, also faces two charges of wounding and one charge of possessing an offensive weapon.

West Midlands Police said he had further been charged with causing grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon after a man was stabbed in the wrist in December.

Following the attack, a 19-year-old man was left with minor cuts to his back and his hand, while an 18-year-old man was also treated for a cut to his hand.

The accused teenager is due to appear before Birmingham Magistrates Court later.

