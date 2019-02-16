Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption A 16-year-old boy was charged on Friday morning

A 16-year-old boy has died, two days after he was stabbed in the chest near the college where he was a student.

He was injured on Belgrave Road, outside Joseph Chamberlain Sixth Form College in Highgate, Birmingham, at about 16:00 GMT on Wednesday.

West Midlands Police said the boy's life support system was switched off on Friday evening and he died in hospital with his family around him.

A boy, 16, was charged with attempted murder before the student died.

He is due at Birmingham Crown Court on Monday.

'Dreadful loss'

The victim had been in a coma since the stabbing. Police said a post-mortem examination would take place in due course.

Ch Supt Kenny Bell said: "This is a tragic outcome and a dreadful loss of another young life to knife crime.

"My sympathies are with this young man's family in their time of grief.

"This serves as another stark reminder that knives have no place on our streets and we must all play a part in deterring our young people from carrying them."

The charged boy is also accused of two counts of wounding and one charge of possessing an offensive weapon in relation to what happened outside the college.

Police said he had further been charged with causing grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon after a man was stabbed in the wrist in December.

