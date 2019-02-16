Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to Stourbridge Road in Lye on Friday evening

Two men have been taken to hospital after a fight in the West Midlands which involved a sword and cricket bat, police said.

One man suffered a slash wound to his arm and the other a broken leg after being hit by a car.

West Midlands Police said they were called to Stourbridge Road, Lye, at about 17:00 GMT on Friday.

Investigations are ongoing to establish the circumstances around the fight, the force said.

