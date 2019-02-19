Image caption The postbox is located in a newly-paved driveway

A family criticised for paving around a postbox in a Birmingham suburb insist they have only tried to "improve" the area.

The home owners have laid new block paving around the red Royal Mail box in front of the wrought-iron gates of their house in Oxford Road, Moseley.

Neighbours are bemused, calling the sight "bizarre and ludicrous".

Birmingham City Council said it was investigating "unauthorised works" and was considering enforcement action.

Image copyright Google Image caption A Google Streetview image taken in 2017 shows the previous surroundings

However, Jamil Khan, the brother of Ali Khan who lives at the property, said the family had "improved" the neighbourhood.

He said: "We've paved the driveway from inside. If we didn't do that then all the mess would be going on to the driveway, down to the road."

He added: "I think [my brother] has put an application in to have the box moved a few feet away."

'Bizarre' sight

Mr Khan said the family had sought planning permission for new garages at the property after a break-in last year.

He said the postbox had been there for some time, and the gates of their house opened inwards to let vehicles through.

Neighbour Peter Leadbetter said he thought the works were "bizarre".

"It's ludicrous," he said. "I hope steps will be taken to rectify it."

Another resident said she could not sleep because the family's front gates kept clanging into a metal cabinet outside.

A spokeswoman for Birmingham City Council said: "Alleged unauthorised works have recently been brought to our attention which are currently subject to an enforcement investigation.

"Discussions are taking place between council officers and the home owner in an attempt to bring this matter to a satisfactory conclusion."

The Royal Mail has been approached for comment.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.