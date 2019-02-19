Image caption Floral tributes have been left outside the gates of the college

Flowers have been laid outside a college in tribute to a 16-year-old boy who died after he was stabbed nearby.

The boy, Mohammed Sidali, who was a student at Joseph Chamberlain College, was stabbed outside the premises in Highgate, Birmingham, on Wednesday.

His life support was switched off on Friday.

A post mortem examination took place on Monday, while a 16-year-old boy appeared at Birmingham Crown Court charged with attempted murder.

The defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is expected to be charged with murder at his next court appearance, due on 18 March.

Image caption The college said in a statement it is "devastated" by what happened

One tribute, placed outside the college gates, read: "My thoughts and prayers are with your family at this time. You will be deeply missed".

Others said: "Rest in peace angel" and "You will always be remembered".

In a statement posted online on Saturday, the college said: "We are devastated and shocked by the serious incident that occurred near to the College on Wednesday.

"Our thoughts are with the student's family, his friends and our whole college community.

"We will be doing everything we can to support everyone affected at this sad time."

Image caption The college said it will be supporting everyone affected

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.