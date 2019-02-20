Image copyright Google Image caption A man in his 20s died in Chadwick Close, Merry Hill

A man has died in a Wolverhampton street, sparking a murder investigation.

The man, aged in his 20s, was found fatally injured by police in Chadwick Close, Merry Hill, at 18:20 GMT on Tuesday.

Paramedics worked on him at the scene but he was later pronounced dead.

West Midlands Police said a cordon was put in place while inquiries were carried out. No arrests have been made.

Det Ch Insp Edward Foster said: "A man has sadly lost his life and we are working to establish the circumstances around what happened.

"We are keen to hear from anyone who may have any information which can assist our investigation."

