Image copyright Google Image caption The 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death in Sara Park, Small Heath

A murder investigation is under way after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death in a park.

The boy was found with stab wounds in Sara Park in Small Heath, Birmingham at about 20:00 GMT on Wednesday and pronounced dead at the scene.

Another boy, 15, suffered minor injuries during an assault, West Midlands Police said.

A cordon has been put in place at the park but no arrests have been made. The force appealed for witnesses.

Det Ch Insp Edward Foster, from the homicide team, said: "A teenager has sadly lost his life and another was assaulted.

"We are working hard to establish the circumstances around what happened."

