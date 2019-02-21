Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Holly Burke was off duty when she was killed

A man has admitted causing the death of an off-duty PCSO whose car was hit by a vehicle being pursued by police.

Holly Burke, 28, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, at the junction of Hagley Road and Lordswood Road in Birmingham, on 22 January.

At Birmingham Crown Court earlier, 42-year-old Darren Ogom, from Kings Norton, pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving.

He also admitted driving without a licence and driving with no insurance.

Image caption The Renault Scenic carried on over a stinger and collided with Ms Burke's car, police said

Police said a Renault Scenic had been involved in a 15-minute pursuit when the crash occurred at about 23:30 GMT.

A stinger was deployed on Bearwood Road, but the Renault continued at speed and collided with Ms Burke's Ford Fiesta, according to the force.

Ms Burke had been a Police Community Support Officer for West Midlands Police for 14 months.

Ch Supt Kenny Bell, commander at Birmingham East neighbourhood policing unit, said at the time: "Holly has been taken from us too soon and as a police family we are feeling this."

Police and Crime Commissioner David Jamieson added: "She was greatly valued by West Midlands Police and the communities which she served."

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Ms Burke had been a PCSO for 14 months before her death

