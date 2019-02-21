Tahnie Martin death: Mander Centre management firm due in court
A company that managed a Wolverhampton shopping centre is to be prosecuted after a piece of timber struck and killed a woman during Storm Doris.
Tahnie Martin was hit by a rotten wooden water tank cover from the roof of the Mander Centre in February 2017.
The city council said on Thursday it was now bringing a health and safety prosecution against the centre's former building management company.
Cushman and Wakefield Debenham Tie Leung are due in court in April.
The council said in a statement a summons has been served on the firm to appear at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court at on 4 April.
An inquest jury ruled in October 2017 that a lack of maintenance contributed to the 29-year-old's death.
Ms Martin, who worked at the University of Wolverhampton, died on 23 February.
