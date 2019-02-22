Image caption The Home Secretary said he was "determined to try and end" knife crime

The Home Secretary has said he is "very concerned" about knife crime in the West Midlands days after two teenagers died in unrelated fatal knife attacks.

MP Sajid Javid made the comments in Birmingham after a 16-year-old boy died in Small Heath on Wednesday.

Another boy, Mohammed Sidali, also 16, died in hospital two days after being stabbed outside of his college in Highgate last week.

Stabbings are "devastating communities" and "destroying lives", Mr Javid said.

"It's important that we find out why and what's going on in our streets," he added.

It comes as the Home Secretary recently announced a review into drugs misuse.

"Much of it across the country is being driven by drugs gangs and the so-called county lines drugs problem," he said.

According to the Home Office, the West Midlands has seen the third highest knife crime offences per head of population between April 2017 and March 2018.

Last Sunday two other stabbings took place - one in Smethwick and another in Birmingham city centre.

An 18-year-old was also attacked in Castle Vale last Wednesday.

Image caption Mr Javid said "much much more work needs to be done" to tackle knife crime

Earlier this month, the Home Secretary said he wanted to introduce new laws to stop social media being used to fuel knife crime.

He said dealing with knife crime requires "action on many fronts" including "resources, law enforcement, early intervention and trying to understand more about what changes are being made in the drugs market".

Knife crimes recorded by West Midlands Police Crimes recorded between April 2013 and March 2018

West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner David Jamieson said more opportunities should be available for young people in the region.

Meanwhile, "a more robust policing response" will be delivered in Birmingham in the coming days, West Midlands Police Deputy Chief Constable Louisa Rolfe said, one which is "sensitive" to the community.

