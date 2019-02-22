Image copyright Family handout Image caption Viktorija Sokolova's body was found by a dog walker in West Park, Wolverhampton

A boy has been detained for life for the rape and murder of a 14-year-old girl in a park.

Now 17, his trial heard he "smashed" Viktorija Sokolova's head with a hammer-like object in a "sustained and ferocious" attack on 11 April 2018.

Her lifeless and partially clothed body was found by a dog walker on a bench in Wolverhampton's West Park the next day.

At Wolverhampton Crown Court the boy, who cannot be named, was ordered to serve a minimum of 19 years.

The boy, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, had denied any wrongdoing but was unanimously convicted by a jury at the same court on 17 December last year.

'Black house'

Jurors heard Lithuanian-born Viktorija was lured to West Park late at night after being contacted by her killer on Facebook Messenger.

Once there, the pair met at a pavilion referred to as the "black house", where Viktorija was struck over the head at least 21 times causing multiple fractures to her skull and spine.

The boy raped her, then dragged her 150m across the park where he left her draped over a bench.

Following the killing, the youth was caught on CCTV as he attempted to cover up the offence by hiding clothing, having already deleted Facebook messages and hurled his victim's phone towards a lake.

Image copyright Express and Star Image caption The trial had heard the the pair met at a pavilion referred to as the "black house" in West Park

The court heard he had known Viktorija but they had been out of contact for "months".

He first messaged her using a Facebook account under an alias on 3 April, inviting her to meet in West Park.

The prosecution said within 15 minutes of this message he had used his phone to watch pornography.

They exchanged messages in the days before the murder, where he told her he was moving to London and wanted to meet because he was "never going to see" her.

Her friends also reported seeing her speaking to the boy on the day of the attack, but said she had told them he was just a "mate".

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Viktorija's mother said there were "no other kids like her"

Police later found the mobile phone he used to contact Viktorija in the back of a wardrobe and discovered Facebook Messenger, plus records of calls to and from Viktorija, had been deleted, as had records of searches.

In the hours after the killing he used his brother's phone to search "how to delete your Facebook account permanently" and also filmed himself scrolling through the Notes app on his iPhone as he prepared to delete evidence.

The court heard her killer had claimed the pair had consensual sex and she was "alive and well" when he left to go home.

A post-mortem examination had concluded Viktorija died from blunt force trauma to her head.

Following his conviction in December, Viktorija's mother and stepfather said: "We were a family, now there are only two of us.

"Viktorija will never be replaced and will always be missed dearly. We will never be given the opportunity to have grandchildren because this has been taken from us."

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption CCTV shows Viktorija Sokolova's last hours alive

Despite the mobile phone evidence, the boy's barristers had suggested Viktorija's parents may have played a part in her death after it emerged microscopic traces of her stepfather's semen were found in her underwear.

But the pair were eliminated from police inquiries at an early stage, and forensic experts suggested the transfer of her stepfather's DNA was via innocent means.

Saidas Valantinas said he had no idea why his DNA was on her clothing and said the defence's argument was "unreasonable", "unsubstantiated", and "rude".

The court also heard about his "turbulent" relationship with Viktorija, who was sent to live with her father in Northern Ireland for two months because she repeatedly ran away.

Jurors were told there was also a physical altercation between Viktorija and her mother the Sunday before her murder.

Image caption Karolina Valantiniene and Saidas Valantinas had to deny killing Viktorija

Jamie Morgan, acting principal of SS Peter and Paul Catholic Primary Academy and Nursery where Viktorija attended until 2015, said: "She was a joy to teach."

Wolverhampton Safeguarding Board has said it would publish a serious case review looking at Viktorija's contact with the authorities.

Detective Inspector Caroline Corfield from West Mercia Police's homicide unit described it as a "deeply distressing case".

"The murder of Viktorija shocked the local community and the wider general public, not least because of the ages of those involved," she said

"As many young teens do, Viktorija was testing boundaries and could be wilful, but she was a popular girl and had the love and support of her family and friends.

"She certainly had her whole life ahead of her, but sadly that was brutally cut short."

