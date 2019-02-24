Birmingham & Black Country

Birmingham supermarket car park fire damages 10 vehicles

  • 24 February 2019
Fire at Morrisons car park in Hagley Road Image copyright West Midlands Fire Service
Image caption The fire is believed to have been accidental

Ten cars were damaged in a fire at a supermarket car park in Birmingham, according to firefighters.

West Midlands Fire Service sent crews to Morrisons, in Hagley Road, just after 15:30 GMT on Saturday.

The store was fully evacuated. The fire's starting point is under investigation, but it is believed to have been accidental.

A man, 25, was treated for the effects of breathing in smoke, the service added.

It said the fire had been dealt with by 16:35 and the store reopened fully, although an area of the car park was cordoned off.

The fire service said a BMW X5, a VW Golf, a Mercedes E-Class and a Honda Civic were among the vehicles that were damaged.

Image copyright Google

