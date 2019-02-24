Birmingham supermarket car park fire damages 10 vehicles
Ten cars were damaged in a fire at a supermarket car park in Birmingham, according to firefighters.
West Midlands Fire Service sent crews to Morrisons, in Hagley Road, just after 15:30 GMT on Saturday.
The store was fully evacuated. The fire's starting point is under investigation, but it is believed to have been accidental.
A man, 25, was treated for the effects of breathing in smoke, the service added.
It said the fire had been dealt with by 16:35 and the store reopened fully, although an area of the car park was cordoned off.
The fire service said a BMW X5, a VW Golf, a Mercedes E-Class and a Honda Civic were among the vehicles that were damaged.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.