Image copyright Google Maps Image caption Police were called to the hospital at about 19:30 GMT on Sunday

A man has been arrested over the attempted abduction of two children from a West Midlands hospital.

The 47-year-old is accused of twice approaching the children in accident and emergency at New Cross Hospital in Wolverhampton on Sunday.

He allegedly tried to take the children but each time parents intervened, West Midlands Police said.

The force said it was a "traumatic incident for child and mother" but the circumstances were "extremely rare".

Police were called to the hospital at about 19:30 GMT on Sunday.

'Internal investigation'

Officers were working with the hospital to provide reassurance to visitors and patients, a spokesman said.

In a statement, The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust said: "The safety of our patients and staff is paramount.

"There was an incident yesterday evening which our security teams and the police dealt with swiftly.

"We have launched an internal investigation."

The man remained in custody, police added.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.