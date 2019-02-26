Image copyright Family handout Image caption Jaskaran King was attacked in his flat above a wine shop in Dudley, West Midlands in January 2018

Two men have been convicted murdering a drug dealer in a "ferocious attack" involving "an appalling array of weapons".

Jaskaran Kang, 24, was attacked in his flat in Dudley, West Midlands in January 2018, by a gang who had previously bought cannabis from him.

The men were carrying weapons including a "Rambo sword" and zombie knife, West Midlands Police said.

Dontay Ellis and James Peake will be sentenced on Wednesday.

Mr Ellis, 20, of no fixed abode, was found guilty of murder and of conspiracy to rob, and Mr Peake, 19, from Southgate Way, Dudley, was also convicted of murder at Birmingham Crown Court on Monday.

Peake had admitted conspiracy to rob.

Two other men were cleared of Mr Kang's murder.

The Crown Prosecution Service said it was a planned attack on Mr Kang, from Handsworth, who sold cannabis alongside his friend.

Detectives established that the pair worked at an off-licence in Stourbridge Road, and lived in the flat above the shop.

Mr Kang would take phone calls from people wanting to buy cannabis, before asking his flatmate to bring it down from a box in the loft, police said.

Aware of what the pair were doing, the gang planned to rob Mr Kang of a quantity of drugs.

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Clockwise from top left: Joshua Campbell, Dontay Ellis, James Peake and Michael Cunningham will be sentenced on Wednesday

At about 02:15 GMT on 6 January, four men were seen on CCTV leaving a Ford Focus on Spring Parklands, a road close to the shop.

The men, seen carrying weapons and wearing balaclavas, burst in through a side door, police said.

Mr Kang told his friend to hand over the drugs before being stabbed by the men, who fled.

Det Insp Justin Spanner, who led the investigation, said there was "no justification for this kind of violence".

Both killers will be sentenced at Birmingham Crown Court on Wednesday alongside two other men.

Joshua Campbell, 19, of King Edmund Street, Dudley, was found not guilty of murder, but guilty of conspiracy to rob.

Michael Cunningham, 19, of Holinshead Avenue, Newcastle-under-Lyme, was also cleared of murder but admitted conspiracy to rob.

Two other men were cleared by jurors.

Reggie Salmon, 22, from Stourbridge Road, Dudley, was found not guilty of manslaughter and conspiracy to rob.

Tyrone Johnson, 22, of Malthouse Drive, Dudley was found not guilty of conspiracy to rob.

