Bordesley Green stabbing: Boy, 17, stabbed to death
- 25 February 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 17-year-old boy has been stabbed to death in Birmingham.
Police were called to Norwood Road in Bordesley Green at about 14:00 GMT and found the boy with serious injures. He died at the scene.
A murder investigation has been launched. Officers will also be using stop and search powers where they believe there to be a risk of violence, West Midlands Police said.
It is the third fatal stabbing of a teen in the city in almost two weeks.