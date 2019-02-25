A 17-year-old boy has been stabbed to death in Birmingham.

Police were called to Norwood Road in Bordesley Green at about 14:00 GMT and found the boy with serious injures. He died at the scene.

A murder investigation has been launched. Officers will also be using stop and search powers where they believe there to be a risk of violence, West Midlands Police said.

It is the third fatal stabbing of a teen in the city in almost two weeks.