Bordesley Green stabbing: Murder arrest of boy, 16

  • 26 February 2019
Norwood Road
Image caption Police have launched a murder investigation following the stabbing in Norwood Road

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a teenager was stabbed to death in Birmingham.

Hazrat Umar, 17, was found fatally injured in Norwood Road in Bordesley Green at about 14:00 GMT on Monday. He died at the scene.

West Midlands Police said a 16-year-old boy, from Birmingham, was arrested on Monday night and remains in custody.

The force said officers were supporting the victim's family and a post-mortem examination was due to take place.

