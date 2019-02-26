Image caption Howard Beckett said Unite workers have called off strike action planned for Wednesday

Bin workers in Birmingham have called off strike action on Wednesday in a "gesture of goodwill".

More than 300 workers started strike action over "secret payments" made to non-striking GMB staff after the 2017 strikes.

Unite assistant general secretary Howard Beckett said they were halting strike action for one day in a bid to break the deadlock.

Birmingham City Council has been contacted for comment.

The council and GMB have previously said the payments were "properly made for a failure to consult during the talks that ended the 2017 dispute".

Unite said three days of talks at the Advisory, Conciliation and Arbitration Service (Acas) had failed to reach a deal to end industrial action.

They added talks on Tuesday failed to "adequately progress" and rescheduling Wednesday's strike would give the council a chance to come forward with an "acceptable offer".

Mr Beckett said: "Unite representatives cannot be on a picket line and attend Acas.

"They have decided to reschedule tomorrow's strike as a gesture of goodwill to the people of Birmingham and to show their clear intent to use all efforts to reach a resolution."

Strike dates are still planned for 28 February and 4, 8, 12, 13, 21, 22 March.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.