Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Jaekwon Marks "missed his targets" and hit a rival gang's car

A gunman who opened fire in a busy pub car park in Birmingham has been sentenced to more than eight years in a young offender's institution.

Jaekwon Marks, 20, fired two shots at members of a rival gang who were in a car at the Hunters Moon pub in July.

CCTV footage shows people fleeing the scene as the handgun is discharged, hitting the gang's white Mercedes.

Marks, from Handsworth, admitted possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life.

He was sentenced to eight years and six months at Birmingham Crown Court on Monday.

West Midlands Police said although it was captured on CCTV, the footage was not clear enough to identify Marks, of Selborne Road.

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption The white Mercedes C200, pictured with a bullet hole, was stopped on M40 two days later

He fled the scene in Coleshill Road in a taxi and when police traced the vehicle and made further CCTV checks, footage clearly confirmed him as the offender, the force said.

Marks was arrested nine days in south London.

No victims have come forward since the shooting on 13 July, but the damaged Mercedes was stopped by Thames Valley Police on the M40 two days later.

Drugs were found on board and the occupants were arrested, a spokesman added.

Image copyright West MIdlands Police Image caption Police analysed CCTV to confirm Marks, in red, was the gunman

Det Con Liam O'Brien said: "To date no victims have come forward and inquiries have shown the motive appears to be a targeted attack between two feuding Birmingham gangs.

"Marks is a dangerous individual, one who could easily have killed innocent members of the public through his recklessness, and it's only right he's been taken out of society for many years."

