Birmingham & Black Country

Fire at Birmingham tyre centre

  • 28 February 2019
Tyre centre fire Image copyright Peter Drummond
Image caption More than a 100 firefighters were dealing with the fire

More than 100 firefighters are battling a "severe fire" at a tyre plant in Birmingham.

The blaze broke out at the centre in Wharfdale Road, Tyseley, at about 02:30 GMT on Thursday.

West Midlands Fire Service (WMFS) said 20 fire engines were in attendance at the fire in a single-storey building and described it as a "severe fire".

Residents were told to keep their windows shut. The blaze was under control by 07:30 GMT, WMFS added.
Image copyright Billesley Fire
Image caption West Midlands Fire Service described it as a severe fire

No injuries have been reported, the fire service added.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites