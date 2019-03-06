Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to Beaconview Road in the Charlemont Farm area of West Bromwich

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of a woman was found.

West Midlands Police said it was called to Beaconview Road in the Charlemont Farm area of West Bromwich at about 05:30 GMT.

The death is currently being treated as unexplained, the force added.

The arrested man, aged 51, remains in police custody.

