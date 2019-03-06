Murder arrest after woman's body found in West Bromwich
- 6 March 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of a woman was found.
West Midlands Police said it was called to Beaconview Road in the Charlemont Farm area of West Bromwich at about 05:30 GMT.
The death is currently being treated as unexplained, the force added.
The arrested man, aged 51, remains in police custody.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.