Image copyright PA Image caption Walkies - Russian toy dogs Pride and Austin take a stroll ahead of the show

The world's biggest dog show, Crufts 2019, has kicked off in Birmingham.

Up to 22,000 dogs are competing for the prestigious title of Best in Show at the NEC.

The annual contest is split over four days into the gundog, working and pastoral, terrier and hound and toy and utility categories.

There are six show rings, including the main arena and also a good citizen dog scheme.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Like they just stepped out of the salon - a standard and toy poodle

Image copyright PA Image caption An impressive American cocker spaniel competes on the first day

Image copyright PA Image caption The cast of TOWIE would be proud - two miniature toy poodles arrive at the NEC

Image copyright PA Image caption Did someone say "treat"? Five Irish red setters with their owner

Image copyright PA Image caption A Spinone Italiano gets some revision in

Image copyright PA Image caption Pride and Henry serve some serious blue steel

Image copyright PA Image caption Jan Ralph with her Belgian shepherds named Puzzel and Spi

Image copyright PA Image caption Milli Gunn, from Essex, with pooch Emma, is eager for her dog to impress during the competition

Image copyright PA Image caption Irish setters strike a pose with their owners

Image copyright PA Image caption Playing it cool - three Spinone Italiano sit with their owner

Crufts 2019 takes place at the Birmingham NEC between 7 and 10 March.