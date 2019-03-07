Image caption Twenty-one people died when two bombs were detonated in Birmingham in 1974

A firefighter called to the Birmingham pub bombings has told the inquests that civilians who helped the injured and recovered the dead were "heroes".

Blasts five minutes apart killed 21 people at two pubs on 21 November 1974.

Retired sub-officer John Frayne, who was one of the first on the scene, said a number of men helped him during the devastation as he waited for back-up.

Doors were torn from their hinges to serve as makeshift stretchers, the inquests were told.

The Irish Republican Army is believed to have carried out the bombings, but no-one has admitted responsibility.

Mr Frayne, who gave evidence via video-link, was in charge of a fire engine dispatched to the first explosion at the Mulberry Bush at the foot of the Rotunda building.

En route he heard "a whump sound" from a blast at The Tavern in the Town, in New Street, and went there instead.

Image caption Ten people died in the first blast at the Mulberry Bush, below the Rotunda building

Describing the carnage, Mr Frayne said: "There was a chap outside who'd lost a foot being supported by another man.

"There were a couple of bodies at the bottom of the stairs.

"I needed a lot of men to do it. I asked civilians to come down and help us while we were waiting for back-up. The civilians were the heroes."

Mr Frayne agreed with Kevin Morgan, counsel for the families of nine of the victims, that The Tavern had been "overlooked" by the emergency services compared with the scene of the first explosion.

The former firefighter said ambulances were "stacked up" at The Mulberry Bush, but "weren't coming down to the Tavern".

The inquests continue.

