Image caption At their height, bin strikes in 2017 cost the city council £300,000 extra a week to clear the backlog of rubbish

A union says it has called off Birmingham's bin strike, after a new deal was tabled.

Unite said an agreement "that meets the union's expectations" had been put on the table for the first time.

Unison and Unite union members started a series of walkouts over "secret payments" made to non-striking GMB staff after a dispute in 2017.

Unite said the scheduled action was suspended partly to allow Birmingham's cabinet to discuss the proposed offer.

More action was due to take place on Friday, but it has been called off ahead of a special council cabinet meeting at 10:00 GMT on Friday.

The unions and the city council have been in a dispute since December over claims that GMB union members, who did not take part in previous strikes in 2017, had been given extra payments by the council.

Work to rule and an overtime ban began on 29 December and strike action, due to have been two days a week for five weeks, started on 19 February.

But there have only been three days so far, as action on one day last week and two days this week did not take place.

Unite assistant general secretary Howard Beckett said it was now "imperative" that the cabinet "signs up to the deal".

He said: "The heads of settlement (agreement) is a real breakthrough in negotiations.

"I am sure that Birmingham residents will be keeping their fingers crossed that the cabinet does the right thing and this long-running dispute is finally brought to a close."

Last month, The National Pest Technicians Association, a pest control body, warned the strikes pose a threat of rat infestation and said they are a "real threat" to public health.

