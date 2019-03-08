Image copyright Google Image caption Three teenage boys were stabbed outside the University of Birmingham School on 10 December

A 13-year-old boy has been sentenced to two and a half years in a young offenders institute for his role in a stabbing outside of a school which injured three teenagers.

Two 14-year-old boys and a 15-year-old needed hospital treatment after the incident near University of Birmingham School in Selly Oak on 10 December.

The boy, who cannot be named, appeared at Birmingham Crown Court earlier.

He had previously admitted two charges of inflicting grievous bodily harm.

He also pleaded guilty to one charge of of wounding with intent at an earlier hearing.

The attack happened just before 16:20 GMT at the end of the school day.

Two 14-year-olds and a 13-year-old also arrested by West Midlands Police have been bailed while investigations continue.

