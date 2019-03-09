Image copyright Google Image caption Police said the men were targeted at Medleys nightclub in "a shocking incident"

Three men were stabbed during a fight at a nightclub in Birmingham.

The victims, believed to be in their 20s, were taken to hospital after being injured at Medleys in Northfield at about 02:20 GMT.

Police said the men's injuries were not thought to be life-threatening. Part of Bristol Road South has been sealed off while the force investigates.

Jenny Birch, from West Midlands Police, said it was "a shocking incident where weapons were sadly used"

Police in the city have increased patrols and are using stop and search to deal with the "emergency" of knife crime following the deaths of three teenage boys.

Hazrat Umar, 18, Abdullah Muhammad, 16, and Sidali Mohamed, 16, all died after being stabbed in the city during February.

Knife crime in the West Midlands

West Midlands Police saw a 72% rise in knife crime between April 2013 and the year ending March 2018, Office for National Statistics (ONS) analysis shows.

Knife crimes recorded by West Midlands Police Offences between April 2013 and March 2018

Across England and Wales there were 285 killings by a knife or sharp instrument in the 12 months ending March 2018, the highest since records began in 1946.

Out of 43 forces, West Midlands Police saw the third highest knife crime offences per head of population between April 2017 to March 2018, according to the Home Office.