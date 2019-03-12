Image copyright Staffordshire Police Image caption The killing of Kevin Nunes in 2002 remains unsolved after a string of police mistakes

The 2002 murder of a footballer is to be re-investigated after a string of police errors led to five convictions being overturned.

Kevin Nunes was 20 when he was killed in an apparent gangland shooting in Pattingham, Staffordshire.

Five men jailed in 2008 had their murder convictions quashed after police failings in the case were uncovered.

Staffordshire's Chief Constable Gareth Morgan apologised to Mr Nunes' family and said they had been "let down".

The re-investigation follows a review of the case by Merseyside Police which has made more than 60 recommendations.

Image caption Mr Nunes' partner, Leanne Williams, was pregnant with their son when he was killed

Announcing the new investigation, Mr Morgan said: "This is a significant moment for the family of Kevin and the wider public, but it is also a significant moment for Staffordshire Police.

"I have read in detail all the reports relating to the original investigation... and I've acknowledged the significant police failings that were highlighted, for which, on behalf of the force, I have apologised.

"I am particularly sorry that the family of Kevin have not received justice for his death. I know they have been let down."

Image copyright Express & Star Image caption Mr Nunes's body was found on a country lane in South Staffordshire in 2002

Despite police taking more than 1,000 statements about Mr Nunes' murder, only one witness, Simeon Taylor, was willing to give evidence.

The five men who were put at the scene of Mr Nunes' murder by Taylor were jailed for life in 2008, but they were freed in 2012 when information about how police handled their informant came to light.

Taylor, who was in jail when he came forward, abused the police protection he was given, committing crimes and breaching a behaviour code of conduct 76 times without ever being charged for fear it would harm his role as key witness.

The force was also found to have taken Taylor on nights out drinking and even sent him on a taxpayer funded trip to South Africa, believed to have cost up to £10,000.

A senior investigating officer and a team of detectives will now re-investigate the murder.

Mr Nunes, who played for Stafford Rangers, was due to become a father at the time of his death. His son is now 16 years old.

