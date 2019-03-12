Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption West Midlands Police said the video was shocking but had been edited

A police force has referred itself to the police watchdog after footage emerged which appears to show a man being assaulted by officers.

West Midlands Police acknowledged the video was shocking but described the film as "edited".

The footage shows officers restraining a man in Sandwell on 25 February and using incapacitant spray.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said it was expecting a referral from the force.

West Midlands Police said officers were called to the scene by a doctor conducting a mental health assessment who was assaulted by a 38-year-old man with a metal crutch.

'Really shocking'

It claims the man had injured three officers by attacking them with walking sticks and that the footage shared online "does not show events which led up to his restraint".

The 38-year-old was arrested on suspicion of assault and did not receive any injuries, police said.

The man is currently being treated in a mental health facility.

Ch Supt Chris Todd said officers "do not underestimate the impact this video has on the public's confidence in policing".

"On first view, the video is really shocking and we need to understand the full context of what the officers were facing," he said.

As well as the IOPC referral, which the watchdog said it is waiting to receive, West Midlands Police said it was consulting with key community members after acknowledging the video had generated concern.

