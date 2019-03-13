Image copyright City of Wolverhampton Council Image caption The scheme is aimed at delivering high-quality, affordable properties, the city council said

More than 1,000 new homes could be built in Wolverhampton under £250m plans that include retail development.

Ten acres of brown-field land next to the railway station and the University of Wolverhampton's Springfield Campus would be used.

The Brewers Yard scheme includes 1,100 city houses and apartments and 60,000 sq ft of new retail and commercial space.

Work is set to start on site next year, the city council said.

The initiative is a joint venture between the council, West Midlands Combined Authority and developer Court Collaboration, which thought the project would take up to five years.

The scheme aims to deliver high-quality, affordable living in what will be some Wolverhampton's tallest buildings, the council said.

Image copyright City of Wolverhampton Council Image caption The development would sit a few hundred metres from the city's new £150m transport interchange

Image copyright City of Wolverhampton Council Image caption Developer Court Collaboration said it thought the project would take up to five years

The project is set to deliver hundreds of permanent new jobs, more than 1,000 construction jobs and apprenticeship and training opportunities for university students, the authority claimed.

Court Collaboration chief executive Anthony McCourt said it was an exciting development for Wolverhampton and the company hoped to talk with the planning authority later this year and submit an application early in 2020.

The plans are part of £10bn worth of housing, regeneration, commercial and infrastructure development opportunities highlighted by West Midlands mayor Andy Street to international investors at the MIPIM property marketplace in Cannes, France.

Combined authority chief executive Deborah Cadman said: "The West Midlands has all the elements in place to provide investor certainty and strong long-term growth."

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.