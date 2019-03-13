Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Police released an e-fit of the man accused of attacking the girl in Solihull's Babbs Mill Park

The father of an 11-year-old girl who was threatened by a man who tried to sexually assault her says she has been "taken out by terror".

The girl was forced into a clearing by a man out walking his dog in Babbs Mill Park, Solihull, on 29 June.

West Midlands Police, who released an e-fit of the suspect, said the attacker beat her, threatened her with a knife and tried to sexually assault her.

Her father told the BBC's Crimewatch Roadshow she was "absolutely broken".

The anonymous victim was beaten "black and blue" and covered in blood, her father said.

He described how the the ordeal changed her from a girl with self-confidence to someone who "disappeared into her own shell."

"She isn't the same person she was," he said.

"She's in shock.

"She's just taken out by terror. I think she's lost a significant part of her life."

Police said the victim escaped - possibly after the attacker became startled by passers-by.

CCTV captured a man and woman who may have walked past the suspect before or after the attack and police urged them to come forward.

Det Insp Joe Davenport, from West Midlands Police, said it was an "unprecedented level of violence" to use against "a vulnerable 11-year-old girl".

Police described the attacker as a stocky white male, aged 20-30, but possibly older.

He had short brown hair with grey flecks and blue eyes. He spoke with a local accent.

