Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Air India flights to Birmingham Airport have been suspended

Air India has suspended its Birmingham Airport flights citing "operational reasons".

New Delhi and Amritsar services in and out of the city are to be grounded from Saturday.

Birmingham Airport called the move "disappointing" and said it was trying to restore the schedule.

The change, which affects four regular services, follows closures to Pakistan airspace amid the country's tensions with India.

Pakistan airspace was restricted after air strikes by the Indian military, and Birmingham Airport said it was having a knock-on "operational impact" on the airline.

The suspended services are: AI113 Delhi-Birmingham; AI114 Birmingham-Delhi; AI117 Delhi-Amritsar-Birmingham; and AI118 Birmingham-Amritsar-Delhi.

An airport spokeswoman said six Air India flights were chartered in and out of Birmingham every week.

It is understood Air India will continue to fly through London Heathrow.

Image caption Passengers are being offered a refund over the grounded flights, according to both the airline and airport

On Twitter, the airline said it regretted "the inconvenience caused to our valued passengers" and suggested they would be entitled to a full refund.

It has been contacted for further comment.

One passenger took to Twitter to say the suspended flights were a "huge blow to Birmingham Airport".

A spokeswoman said: "It is naturally disappointing that Air India is temporarily suspending its services from Birmingham Airport to Delhi and Amritsar from 16 March 2019.

"The airport is very understanding of the current situation which means that Pakistan airspace cannot be overflown and the operational impact that this is having on Air India.

"Passengers that are already booked on Air India flights from Birmingham will be contacted by the airline to re-book or to gain a refund.

"We are working closely with Air India to restore these flights to Birmingham Airport's schedule as soon as possible."

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone