Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Abdullah Muhammad, 16, was stabbed in the chest and back, a post-mortem examination found

Police investigating the fatal stabbing of a teenage boy in a Birmingham park have charged a 19-year-old with murder.

Sixteen-year-old Abdullah Muhammad was found in Sara Park, Small Heath, on 20 February, and died at the scene.

Demille Innis, of Pugh Crescent in Walsall, appeared before Birmingham Magistrates' Court earlier charged with his murder.

He also faces two counts of robbery and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

After the hearing, Mr Innis was remanded in custody ahead of his next appearance at the city's crown court on Friday.

Abdullah, a student who lived in Lindale Avenue, Hodgehill, was found to have died after being stabbed in the back and chest.

West Midlands Police said his family was "devastated by his tragic and untimely death".

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.