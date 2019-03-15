Image copyright SNapperSK Image caption Officers were called to Birmingham New Road at the junction with Lawnswood Avenue

Two boys have been killed and their mother seriously injured in a hit-and-run car crash.

A 23-month-old and a 10-year-old died when the BMW she was driving was involved in a collision with an Audi A3 on Birmingham New Road in Wolverhampton at about 20:45 GMT on Thursday.

The driver of the Audi left the scene, police said.

A 31-year-old man from a third car, a Bentley, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Paramedics treated the injured children but nothing could be done to save them and they were pronounced dead at the scene, West Midlands Ambulance Service said.

The mother was taken to the major trauma centre at Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham.

Det Sgt Paul Hughes, from West Midlands Police's serious collision investigation unit, said: "I would appeal directly to the driver of the Audi to make contact with us.

"You may not be fully aware of the full tragic circumstances but you now need to speak to us."

He said the investigation was in its early stages and he "would also ask the public to think about the family at this tragic time and not to speculate on the circumstances surrounding the collision".

The road was reopened at 03:40 GMT.

The family is being supported by specialist officers, West Midlands Police said.