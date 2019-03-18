Image copyright Grimshaw Architects Image caption Birmingham Moor Street Station will be redeveloped to make way for growing passenger numbers

Designs which aim to "future-proof" a Birmingham railway station have been revealed.

Moor Street is to be redeveloped to make way for growing passenger numbers and create links to Birmingham New Street and planned HS2 services at Curzon Street.

Its concourse will be doubled and two new platforms created.

It will also increase capacity to and from the East Midlands, Hereford, Worcester and the South West.

Image copyright Grimshaw Architects Image caption A new iconic transfer deck will access to every platform and link to a footbridge taking passengers directly to HS2 services from Curzon Street

A second entrance is also planned to the south of the station, but the designs keep the station's Grade II listed entrance and concourse, which dates back to 1914.

Midlands Connect, the body behind long-term transport plans for the region, said it "future-proofs" the station, where passenger numbers are expected to grow to 12 million a year within the next 24 years, with further increases expected with the arrival of HS2 in 2026.

The initial plans have been developed by West Midlands Rail Executive in collaboration with Transport for West Midlands, Midlands Connect, Network Rail, HS2 Ltd, Chiltern Railways, West Midlands Railway and Birmingham City Council.

Image copyright Grimshaw Architects Image caption A new south entrance is being planned for the station

Andy Street, Mayor of the West Midlands, said: "We have big plans for transport in the West Midlands and the expansion of Moor Street is a crucial part of that.

"This vision for Moor Street will not only provide a better experience for commuters but with two extra platforms, it will set the foundation for the future expansion of rail services."

Tom Wilne, project director at HS2 Ltd, said: "We're pleased to see plans progressing for Moor Street station and look forward to continuing to work with our partners across the region."

Image copyright Grimshaw Architects Image caption Passenger numbers at Moor Street are expected to grow by to grow from seven million to 12 million a year by 2043

