Birmingham fire: Crews tackle blaze at Tyseley factory
- 18 March 2019
A large fire has broken out at a factory in Birmingham.
The blaze in Hay Hall Road, Tyseley, was reported at about 06:00 GMT and West Midlands Fire Service has warned that roads near the site were closed.
"We currently have 15 resources in attendance, including specialist units. Please avoid the area," the service tweeted.
The service said earlier it had requested 15 appliances were sent to the scene.
