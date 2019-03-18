Image copyright West Midlands Fire Service Image caption The fire service requested 15 appliances to help tackle the blaze

A large fire has broken out at a factory in Birmingham.

The blaze in Hay Hall Road, Tyseley, was reported at about 06:00 GMT and West Midlands Fire Service has warned that roads near the site were closed.

"We currently have 15 resources in attendance, including specialist units. Please avoid the area," the service tweeted.

The service said earlier it had requested 15 appliances were sent to the scene.