Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption A CCTV image has been released of a man police wish to identify

A woman has suffered serious injuries in a rape at a flat in Birmingham city centre.

West Midlands Police has released an image of a man it wishes to identify in connection with its investigation into the attack in the early hours of Friday.

The 32-year-old woman was hurt at property in Essex Street.

Det Insp Dave Sproson said a "comprehensive investigation" was under way to identify the person responsible.

"I would urge anyone who recognises the man or anyone who might have seen or heard something suspicious to get in touch."

