Man released over Wolverhampton crash that killed two boys
A man arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving over a crash which killed two young brothers has been released under investigation.
Sanjay Singh, 10, and Pawanveer Singh, 23 months, were in a BMW with their mother when it was in collision with an Audi S3 in Wolverhampton on Thursday.
The 23-year-old suspect was released on Monday night.
His release follows that of a 31-year-old who was arrested at the scene on suspicion of the same offence.
That man was described previously as the driver of a third car, a Bentley. He was also released under investigation.
The car in which the boys were travelling was hit as it turned off Birmingham New Road into Lawnswood Avenue at about 20:45 GMT.
The brothers, from Dudley, were pronounced dead at the scene. Their mother received hospital treatment but was later released.
Police said the Audi driver fled on foot.
