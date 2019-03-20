Image copyright Family photo Image caption Dr Suzanna Bull was working at Birmingham Children's Hospital

Charges have been brought over the death of a doctor who was killed while cycling.

Suzanna Bull, 32, from Nottinghamshire, died in a crash with a lorry at the junction of Edgbaston Road and Pershore Road in Birmingham in October 2017.

Robert Bradbury has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

S & J Transport Ltd, the firm he worked for, has been charged with an offence of aiding, abetting, counselling and procuring dangerous driving.

Mr Bradbury, 47, of Cambridge Way, Acocks Green, Birmingham, and the transport company, based in Coleshill, Warwickshire, have not entered pleas and will appear at Birmingham Crown Court on 17 April.

Dr Bull grew up in Farnsfield and completed her medical degree at the University of Birmingham. She was working at Birmingham Children's Hospital.

An inquest has been opened and adjourned.

