Image caption A bomb went off at the Mulberry Bush pub in Birmingham

The Birmingham pub bombings were not murder but "an IRA operation that went badly wrong", an inquest has heard.

Former IRA intelligence chief Kieran Conway said the attacks were "not sanctioned" by the IRA and public outrage afterwards "nearly destroyed" the group.

The bombs killed 21 and injured 220 at two pubs on 21 November 1974.

Giving evidence at the inquest, Mr Conway described it as the "disaster in Birmingham".

The blasts hit the Mulberry Bush in the base of the city's Rotunda and the Tavern in the Town in nearby New Street.

Image caption Kieran Conway told the inquests "public support dipped" following the attack which killed 21 people

Mr Conway was asked by barrister Kevin Morgan, on behalf of the relatives, if the pub bombings "constituted murder".

Speaking via a video link from Dublin, Mr Conway replied: "I believe it was an IRA operation that went wrong.

"Had the IRA deliberately targeted that pub with the intention of killing civilians then that would have been murder, yes.

"But in the circumstances, as I have been told, I don't accept that it was murder."

Image copyright Birmingham Inquests Image caption Mr Conway said the IRA's ruling Army Council had not sanctioned the attacks

Mr Conway told the inquest jury that a formal IRA court of inquiry in Ireland in the aftermath cleared those involved.

He said no IRA members were internally disciplined over the attacks.

Mr Conway said the IRA court agreed the "atrocity" was down to the phone box, selected to call in the advance coded warning, being out of order which delayed the call.

At the time of the bombings, he said the IRA's ruling Army Council did not have any idea the pubs were to be targeted.

Mr Conway said the policy of the IRA at the time was civilian targets were "strictly and loudly forbidden" and that the dip in public support following the attacks was "extraordinary".

The inquests continue.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.