A body modification artist known as Dr Evil has been jailed for carrying out ear and nipple removals and splitting a customer's tongue.

Brendan McCarthy carried out consensual procedures without using anaesthetic.

The 50-year-old, of Bushbury in Wolverhampton, ran Dr Evil's Body Modification Emporium.

He pleaded guilty to three counts of grievous bodily harm and was jailed at Wolverhampton Crown Court for three years and four months.

McCarthy admitted the charges after the Court of Appeal said his customers' written consent to the procedures did not amount to a defence.

Judge Amjad Nawaz said the body-modification industry was unregulated and McCarthy was only registered as a tattooist and cosmetic piercer.

He said McCarthy "had no qualifications to carry out surgical procedures or to deal with any adverse consequences which could have arisen".

"There is a clear public interest element. There is also a need for deterrent," the judge added.

Several friends of McCarthy cried and comforted each other as McCarthy was taken from the dock.

He was arrested in December 2015 following a complaint to the City of Wolverhampton Council's environmental health team.

The council said its issue was with McCarthy's lack of licence to carry out the modification procedures and the need for more regulation in the industry which delivers results "akin to cosmetic surgery".

An online petition which attracted 13,000 signatures was set up to support the "knowledgeable, skilful and hygienic" body-piercer, who was refused permission to appeal to the Supreme Court.

