Image copyright Birmingham Inquests Image caption Witness O named the men during the inquest into the deaths of the 21 victims

A convicted IRA bomber has named in court four men he says were responsible for the 1974 Birmingham pub bombings.

The man, known as Witness O, named the men during the inquests into the deaths of the 21 victims.

He said he had been given permission to do so by the current head of the IRA in Dublin.

The witness was part of an active service unit in the city, but was in prison at the time of the bombings.

In court, speaking via video link, he accepted that the bombings were an "atrocity".

The witness named the officer commanding the Birmingham IRA at the time as Seamus McLoughlan, and said he was the person responsible for selecting the targets.

He added that Mick Murray was "one of the bombers" and claimed he recalled how Murray told him there would be "no harm" if similar bombings had been repeated, because of the "chaos" caused.

When pressed by a lawyer for the bereaved families, he said Michael Hayes and James Gavin were also part of the team.

All four men have been previously named in connection with the bombings, but not in a formal setting.

Previously, the inquest heard that the bombings were "an IRA operation that went badly wrong".

The bombs killed 21 and injured 220 at two pubs on 21 November 1974.

Former IRA intelligence chief Kieran Conway had previously said that the attacks were "not sanctioned" by the IRA and were "accidental deaths".

The blasts hit the Mulberry Bush in the base of the city's Rotunda and the Tavern in the Town in nearby New Street.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.