Image copyright PA Image caption The windows of the Jam-E-Masjid Qiblah Hadhrat Sahib Gulhar Shareef have been boarded up following the attacks

A man arrested after five mosques had their windows smashed has been detained under the Mental Health Act.

The 34-year-old, from Perry Barr, handed himself into a police station on Friday, police said. The five mosques in Birmingham were attacked early on Thursday.

"At this stage police are not seeking anyone else in relation to these five incidents," the force said.

Officers do not believe he was part of an organised group.

West Midlands Police said it was continuing to investigate the attacks on the five mosques which happened between 01:25 BST and 03:15 GMT.

The mosques that had their windows smashed were:

Witton Islamic Centre in Witton Road, Aston

Jame Masjid in Birchfield Road, Perry Barr

Jam-E-Masjid Qiblah Hadhrat Sahib Gulhar Shareef in Slade Road, Erdington

Masjid Faizul Islam on The Broadway, Aston

The Muslim Community Centre Aston, in Albert Road, Aston

West Midlands Assistant Chief Constable Matt Ward said: "We continue to work in partnership with mosques and local communities around the West Midlands.

"There will be a visual police presence at key locations to offer reassurance to our communities.

"It is incredibly important that we unite together against those who seek to create discord, uncertainty and fear."

A 38-year-old man who was detained by members of the community has been released without charged and ruled out of the inquiry, police added.

