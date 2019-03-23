Image caption Part of a hammer was left at the mosque in Balsall Heath

A window has been smashed at a mosque in Birmingham, days after five similar attacks in the city.

Part of a hammer was left behind at the place of worship in Cromer Road, Balsall Heath.

A family living in the building said they were left shaken by the attack at about 06:30 GMT.

West Midlands Police said it was investigating but not linking it to attacks on five mosques in Perry Bar, Aston and Erdington on Thursday.

A 34-year-old man has been detained under the Mental Health Act in connection with those incidents.

"CCTV is currently being examined and investigations continue," the force added.