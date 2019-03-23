Birmingham & Black Country

Window smashed at Birmingham mosque

  • 23 March 2019
Hammer and debris
Image caption Part of a hammer was left at the mosque in Balsall Heath

A window has been smashed at a mosque in Birmingham, days after five similar attacks in the city.

Part of a hammer was left behind at the place of worship in Cromer Road, Balsall Heath.

A family living in the building said they were left shaken by the attack at about 06:30 GMT.

West Midlands Police said it was investigating but not linking it to attacks on five mosques in Perry Bar, Aston and Erdington on Thursday.

A 34-year-old man has been detained under the Mental Health Act in connection with those incidents.

"CCTV is currently being examined and investigations continue," the force added.
Image caption Residents in the building were left shaken

