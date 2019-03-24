Image copyright West Midlands Fire Service Image caption Summer Road in Erdington was closed following the crash

Two children, aged three and five, have been injured in a "serious collision" in Birmingham.

Two adults suffered "possible life-changing injuries" when a people carrier crashed with a car in Summer Road, Erdington, just before 23:00 GMT on Saturday, West Midlands Police said.

The five-year-old child suffered a broken leg and the three-year-old has suspected internal injuries.

All four have been taken to hospital along with the driver of the car.

The driver of the Volkswagen Golf is also suspected to have serious injuries.

Three other children who were in the people carrier were not badly hurt and were treated at the scene.

Police closed Summer Road at its junction with Sutton New Road and York Road and have appealed for witnesses to come forward.