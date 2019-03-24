Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Abdullah Muhammad died in Sara Park in Small Heath, Birmingham, on 20 February

A third person has been charged with murder after the stabbing of a 16-year-old boy in a park.

Abdullah Muhammad died in Sara Park in Small Heath, Birmingham, on 20 February.

A 17-year-old, from Birmingham, was arrested on Friday at an address in Rugby and has been charged with murder and two counts of robbery.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is due at Birmingham Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Amari Robinson from Birmingham is charged with murder and two counts of robbery. The 20-year-old, also known as Amari Tullock, is due in court on Monday.

Demille Innis, 19, from Walsall, has already appeared in court.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.