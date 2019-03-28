Image copyright Family picture Image caption Jannatul Bakya was hit while crossing Oldbury Road in Smethwick in July 2018

A woman has been charged over a crash last year which killed a six-year-old girl who was on her way to prayers with her father.

Jannatul Bakya was crossing Oldbury Road, Smethwick, when she was struck by a car in July.

She had been heading to a local mosque and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Andjele Vranjes, 27, of Beakes Road, Bearwood, is due at Walsall Magistrates Court on Thursday accused of causing death by dangerous driving.

