West Midlands Police said victims had been lured to Birmingham parkland through the gay dating app

Three teens have been arrested after a spate of car-jackings where victims were attacked and robbed after being lured through gay dating app Grindr.

Police said victims were attacked in parkland in Bordesley Green, Birmingham.

The arrests come as LGBT community members say they have "never felt more vulnerable" in the city.

A 21-year-old man was charged in connection with similar attacks in Manchester on Thursday.

Two 17-year-old boys, plus a 16-year-old, were arrested on Thursday afternoon from Bordesley Green on suspicion of robbery and remain in police custody.

Two attacks happened off Yardley Green Road on 5 January and 18 March with a third off Hob Moor Road on 24 March.

Ch Insp Sarah Tambling, of West Midlands Police told an LGBT open meeting on Thursday that she is "convinced there have been more than three" attacks and encouraged any other victims to come forward.

Grindr's safety guide advises meeting people from the app in a safe location and to "take as little with you as you can".

