Image copyright RSPCA Image caption Winnie was the only puppy to survive

An emaciated dog was left to die by her owner after giving birth to 16 puppies in a kennel, the RSPCA said.

Before she died, Jinx, a Dogue de Bordeaux cross, had painful ulcers and was unable to stand at her owner's home in Old Park Road, Wednesbury, according to the charity.

At Walsall Magistrates Court on Friday, owner Usman Khalid, 25, was handed a 10-year animal ban after being found guilty of two animal welfare offences.

Just one of the puppies survived.

Warning: Some people might find the following image distressing

The charity said Jinx's death was avoidable, had treatment for her emaciated state been sought.

It said she was also infested with fleas after giving birth to her puppies in July 2017, all of which died within days, except for one which has been named Winnie by her new owners.

RSPCA inspector Nicola Johnson said: "When I saw Jinx's body she was emaciated and she had awful ulcers on her mammary glands which would have been very painful.

"This has been a terribly upsetting case to deal with."

Image copyright RSPCA Image caption Jinx had "awful ulcers" on her mammary glands

Khalid was found guilty of one count of failing to provide veterinary care to Jinx and one count of failing to ensure her needs were met.

As well as being banned from keeping animals, he was also ordered to carry out 200 hours of community service work.

