PC Jonathon Hillier denies a charge of actual bodily harm

A serving police officer told a court he thought he was going to be hit when he fired a Taser into a man's face.

PC Jonathon Hillier, 38, told jurors at Birmingham Crown Court he "had to use reasonable force" after he feared he was going to be attacked.

Scott Cutler was Tasered in Birmingham on 22 February last year after allegedly swearing at Mr Hillier.

Asked why he also swore at Mr Cutler and said "'ave that", PC Hillier said: "I am human at the end of the day."

A jury heard the police officer responded with "good" when a bystander at the scene on Ellerton Road in Kingstanding said Mr Cutler had been shot in the head.

He said the comment, which he acknowledged as unprofessional, was "spur of the moment".

The court heard PC Hillier, from Sutton Coldfield, had tried to handcuff Mr Cutler for breaching public order laws and discharged the Taser after he was unable to detain him.

"His [Mr Cutler's] demeanour was getting even more aggressive," the officer said.

"I quickly aimed at the side of his face while trying to minimise any injury."

'Not a big guy'

Two of the Taser's metal barbs lodged in Mr Cutler's left eyebrow and neck and had to be removed at hospital.

PC Hiller denies a charge of actual bodily harm, claiming he acted reasonably and lawfully while fearing he would be assaulted.

"I am not a big guy," he said. "It was stressful and it wasn't easy to cope with. It was just really difficult."

Prosecutor Adam Western QC told the court discharging the Taser was disproportionate to any threat the officer faced from Mr Cutler.

The trial continues.

