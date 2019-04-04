Birmingham & Black Country

Missing Sutton Coldfield baby boy found 'safe and well'

  • 4 April 2019
James Dempsey Image copyright West Midlands Police
Image caption Police earlier asked for the public's help in tracing James Dempsey

A missing five-month-old has been found safe and well, police have said.

The boy was reported missing from Sutton Coldfield, Birmingham, on Thursday, and officers said they were searching for a man called James Dempsey.

West Midlands Police later announced that the child had been found and thanked the public for its help in the search.

A 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of child abduction.

He remains in police custody, the force said.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites