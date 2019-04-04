Missing Sutton Coldfield baby boy found 'safe and well'
- 4 April 2019
A missing five-month-old has been found safe and well, police have said.
The boy was reported missing from Sutton Coldfield, Birmingham, on Thursday, and officers said they were searching for a man called James Dempsey.
West Midlands Police later announced that the child had been found and thanked the public for its help in the search.
A 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of child abduction.
He remains in police custody, the force said.
#UPDATE | The missing baby boy has been found safe and well. A 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of child abduction and is currently in custody. A huge thank you to everyone for all your support. pic.twitter.com/aKHF59zYRm— Birmingham Police (@brumpolice) April 4, 2019
